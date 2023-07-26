Pianist Yoko Ono to play Shoreham

Spokesman Chris Gander said: “The early music Pastores ensemble will give an afternoon recital also in St Mary's on Sunday, August 13 from 3.30-4.30 spanning music from the14th to 17th centuries Two of our best loved folk performers Mick Parker and Pete Ridge will thrill you with an exciting multi-instrumental programme of arrangements of songs you know plus their own compositions at St Mary's, Saturday, August 26 12-1pm. In the classical vein the world class duo of Peter Mallinson viola and Lynn Arnold piano will perform a varied programme to include locally-based composer John Alexander's Viola Sonata (St Mary's Saturday, September 30, 12.-1pm) The renowned pianist Yoko Ono will follow this at St.Mary's on Saturday, October 28 from 12-1pm with a programme with an oriental flavour with works by Debussy, four Haiku by locally based Chris Gander and John Hawkins’ Period Pieces.
“The CoMA ensemble will be at St Mary's on Sunday, October 29 from 3.30-4.30 with an eclectic mix of contemporary music from composers near and far to include Gander and Alexander. They will set you alight. To close the festival the ever-popular sea shanty crew The Wellington Wailers will put a spring in your step with their songs and tales of ships from the age of sail (St Mary's, Saturday, November 25, 12-1pm How can you miss any of these high quality affordable concerts?” adurartsforum.org.uk.