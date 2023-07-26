Pianist Yoko Ono to play Shoreham

Spokesman Chris Gander said: “The early music Pastores ensemble will give an afternoon recital also in St Mary's on Sunday, August 13 from 3.30-4.30 spanning music from the14th to 17th centuries Two of our best loved folk performers Mick Parker and Pete Ridge will thrill you with an exciting multi-instrumental programme of arrangements of songs you know plus their own compositions at St Mary's, Saturday, August 26 12-1pm. In the classical vein the world class duo of Peter Mallinson viola and Lynn Arnold piano will perform a varied programme to include locally-based composer John Alexander's Viola Sonata (St Mary's Saturday, September 30, 12.-1pm) The renowned pianist Yoko Ono will follow this at St.Mary's on Saturday, October 28 from 12-1pm with a programme with an oriental flavour with works by Debussy, four Haiku by locally based Chris Gander and John Hawkins’ Period Pieces.