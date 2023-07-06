Piano competition prize-winner returns to 1066 Country

The 2022 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition prize-winner Thomas Kelly returns to 1066 Country for his summer picnic concert at Fairlight Hall on Sunday, July 9.

Thomas Kelly Summer Picnic - credit Hastings International Piano

Spokeswoman Dominika Hicks said: “Explore the beautiful gardens, enjoy a picnic with your family and friends or join us for a picnic lunch.”

Grounds open 12pm for picnic; concert starts at 2.30pm. The programme will include: Scarlatti – Sonata K.531 in E Major; Scarlatti – Sonata K.27 in B Minor; Scarlatti – Sonata K.13 in G Major; Scarlatti – Sonata K.96 in D Major Chasse; Schumann – Kinderszenen Op 15; Liszt – Venezia e Napoli; and Rachmaninoff – Sonata No 1 Op 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Kelly was born in 1998 and studied at The Purcell School for two years from 2015.

Most Popular

Thomas has won first prizes including Pianale International Piano Competition 2017, Kharkiv Assemblies 2018, at Lucca Virtuoso e Bel Canto festival 2018, RCM Joan Chissell Schumann competition 2019, Kendall Taylor Beethoven competition 2019, BPSE Intercollegiate Beethoven competition 2019 and the fourth Theodor Leschetizky competition 2020. In 2021 Thomas was a finalist in the Leeds International Piano Competition. Most recently, he was awarded second prize and special prize for the best semi-final performance at Hastings International Concerto Competition 2022.

He has performed in a variety of venues, including the Wigmore Hall, the Cadogan Hall, St John’s Smith Square, Steinway Hall London, Holy Trinity Sloane Square, St James’ Piccadilly, Oxford Town Hall, St Mary’s Perivale, St Paul’s Bedford, the embassies of Russia and Brazil in London, the Poole Lighthouse Arts Centre, the Stoller Hall, Leeds Town Hall, at the North Norfolk Music Festival, Paris Conservatoire, the StreingreaberHaus in Bayreuth and the Teatro Del Sale in Florence. Since the pandemic restrictions in 2020, Thomas’ artistic activities include participating in all four seasons of the Echo Chamber, an online concert series curated by Noah Max, and releasing three singles under the Ulysses Arts label on digital platforms.

Tickets cost £25 for general admission or £75 ticket plus picnic lunch. Visit www.hastingsinternationalpiano.org to book the general admission tickets and the interval cream tea. To book the £75 tickets, email [email protected] Under-16s free with a full paying adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also coming up, Battle Festival are holding a revised and enlarged Jazz Weekend this year involving 12 leading bands.

Spokeswoman Dominika Hicks said: “It will take place from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 and feature some of the finest jazz musicians playing in Britain today.

“The weekend will begin with two free concerts at The Bull on Battle High Street. On Friday evening highly-praised trumpeter Robbie Robson will be playing with his sextet while Saturday lunch time at 12 will feature long-established UK jazz singer Liz Fletcher and her quartet.