Piano recital in Eastbourne by internationally acclaimed artist, Phillip Dyson

International Concert Pianist Phillip Dyson has been described as simply “brilliant”, with a “wonderfully dry, very British sense of humour” and a recent recital in New York City accredited him as nothing less than “magnificent”.

A world class pianist and consummate entertainer performing to ‘sell-out’ audiences around the world. He broadcasts regularly for the BBC and Classic FM, tours constantly throughout the UK and has a great international reputation in Europe and America, gaining enormous popularity in both the classical and light music repertoires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are so lucky to have Phillip come to our beautiful Church of St Saviour’s with a fabulous show featuring some of the world’s most popular and best loved piano classics. His programme will include works by Schumann, Chopin, Debussy, Rachmaninov, Schubert, Billy Mayerl and Scott Joplin..

Most Popular

Phillip Dyson