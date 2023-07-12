NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Piano recital in Eastbourne by internationally acclaimed artist, Phillip Dyson

Event: Piano Recital Artist: Phillip Dyson Date: Sunday July 16 Time: 2:45pm Venue: St Saviour’s and St Peter’s Church, South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT Entry: £10 on the door.
By Paul CollinsContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 08:42 BST

International Concert Pianist Phillip Dyson has been described as simply “brilliant”, with a “wonderfully dry, very British sense of humour” and a recent recital in New York City accredited him as nothing less than “magnificent”.

A world class pianist and consummate entertainer performing to ‘sell-out’ audiences around the world. He broadcasts regularly for the BBC and Classic FM, tours constantly throughout the UK and has a great international reputation in Europe and America, gaining enormous popularity in both the classical and light music repertoires.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We are so lucky to have Phillip come to our beautiful Church of St Saviour’s with a fabulous show featuring some of the world’s most popular and best loved piano classics. His programme will include works by Schumann, Chopin, Debussy, Rachmaninov, Schubert, Billy Mayerl and Scott Joplin..

Most Popular
    Phillip DysonPhillip Dyson
    Phillip Dyson

    Admission to the concert is by programme which will be £10 on the door. Refreshments will be served during the interval.

    Related topics:EuropeBBC