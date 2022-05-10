PICTURES: Brighton Festival Children's Parade returns – some of the best photographs from the day

After a two-year absence, the parade – which is jointly produced with award-winning community arts charity Same Sky – returned with a fitting theme of Rebuilding & Hope.

Thousands of people lined the streets as the procession made its way from Jubilee Street down to Madeira Drive and helped to kick off this year’s Brighton Festival.

This year’s parade was split into three sections/topics: rebuilding the natural world; rebuilding our homes; and rebuilding our communities. And the children and staff from the dozens of schools did not disappoint with their creations.

On Facebook, the Same Sky charity, said: “Wow we're amazed at the work that everyone has put into this year's Brighton Festival Children's Parade, brilliant work from everyone involved.

“A massive thank you to everyone involved for making the return of Brighton Festival Children’s Parade so joyous, especially the wonderful children, parents, teachers, carers and all the schools involved.

“To the Same Sky artists and crew thank you for all the work over the past few months ensuring a happy and safe return.”

Scroll through our photo gallery below to see some of the fantastic scenes from the day, captured on camera by Jamie MacMillan.

Brighton Festival runs from until May 29 and includes more than 150 events, exhibitions and installations. Find the full programme at Brighton Festival | Brighton Festival

1. JPBInews-10-05-22-BrightonChildrensParade-SSXupload Brighton's Children Parade held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 Photo: Jamie MacMillan Photo Sales

2. JPBInews-10-05-22-BrightonChildrensParade-SSXupload Brighton's Children Parade held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 Photo: Jamie MacMillan Photo Sales

3. JPBInews-10-05-22-BrightonChildrensParade-SSXupload Brighton's Children Parade held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 Photo: Jamie Macmillan Photo Sales

4. JPBInews-10-05-22-BrightonChildrensParade-SSXupload Brighton's Children Parade held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 Photo: Jamie Macmillan Photo Sales