Plunge into a virtual tour of Horsham Park

It comes in partnership with Friends of Horsham Park, Age UK, West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, Whistlestop Arts secured Covid-19 recovery funding from Sussex Community Partnership.

The Horsham Park Virtual Day Trip involves a bespoke film featuring people connected to the Park and its many areas, such as the Sensory Garden, Kaya café, Pavilions and the Horsham Park Bowls Club to help promote the diverse opportunities available to visitors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whistlestop Arts directors Annalees Lim and Luna Russell have delivered Day Trip sessions in Horsham.

Whistlestop Arts - Luna Russell and Annalees Lim with Celia Williams from the Phoenix Stroke Club

Sessions took place at Age UK’s base, Lavina House, and the Phoenix Stroke Club charity, a centre for people who have had a stroke or have other neurological conditions. Participants enjoyed an immersive experience to increase confidence and offer a greater connection to the community.

Whistlestop Arts co-director Annalees said: “We have enjoyed creating this resource and have been overwhelmed by the positive response to the sessions we’ve delivered so far.

“It has been a chance to come back together in small groups, which many participants hadn’t done since before March 2020.

“It was so rewarding to see the joy on people’s faces and listen to the many conversations during the craft activities and afternoon tea.

“Luna and I are looking forward to delivering more sessions in the New Year.”

Established 18 months ago, Whistlestop Arts has delivered creative projects across Sussex and Surrey to encourage people to visit featured places in their films and podcasts and be a valuable online re-source for those unable to venture there in person.

“For the Virtual Day Trip Sessions, participants watched the film that we had made, which included lots of different people associated with Horsham Park, including us having a go at bowls with the lovely Horsham Park Bowls Club, which we really enjoyed. There were several points where we would pause the video and do an activity in the room:

“After meeting Mark who maintains the Sensory Garden we paused the film and all made a lavender bag

“After meeting Chris and Debbie, who created the Bee Hotel and surrounding flower bed we paused to make bee huts that participants could put in their garden or on a windowsill as a winter home for insects.”

A mini version of The Virtual Day Trip to Horsham Park is available on their website whistlestoparts.org.

If you are an organiser of activities in a day centre, care home or similar and would like to use the complete set of free resources to take your participants on a Virtual Day Trip of Horsham Park, you should email [email protected]

Chairman of Friends of Horsham Park, Sally Sanderson, said: “We were delighted to have the opportunity to work on this project with Whistlestop Arts.

“We thought this was an imaginative way of making the Park even more inclusive so that those who can’t visit it can still enjoy many of the delights the Park has to offer.”