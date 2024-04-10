Popular Brighton choir launches new branch in Kemptown

Some Voices Brighton choir onstage at the Hope & Ruin

Some Voices is bringing twice the fun to Brighton this summer by opening a second choir rehearsal! After the huge success of their Wednesday sessions at Electric Studios, by popular demand there will now be an additional Monday night group, rehearsing in the illustrious setting of St Mary’s Church in Kemptown.

Known as a choir ‘without the boring bits’, Some Voices is a non-traditional contemporary choir with a mission to be inclusive to all. It started as a small group of friends meeting to sing and socialise in London in 2010, but quickly grew after people fell in love with their incredible vocal arrangements, clubbing-like gigs and an eclectic repertoire that spans disco, pop, folk, hip hop, rap, indie and more. Some Voices now boasts over 1,500 members in 28 different locations across the UK and recently launched international choirs in Paris and Amsterdam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Brighton choirs are led by Jade Williams, a Brighton-based singer and songwriter with over 20 years music industry experience. Jade trained in classical music from a young age, was a Specialist Singer and chorister at the prestigious Wells Cathedral School and then studied at the London College of Music. She is a session musician and an original artist, releasing music under the name Jade Like The Stone. She appeared on The Voice UK in 2018 and reached the TV finals. Jade is currently Head of Songwriting at Waterbear - Britain’s most cutting edge music college.

Brighton choir leader Jade Williams conducting at the Hope & Ruin

“I can’t wait to bring our new choir to the heart of one of Brighton’s most vibrant communities and to make music in the inspiring setting of St Mary’s Church - a magnificent space that is known for hosting exciting upcoming musical acts and established artists alike. It’s incredible to bring Some Voices into the walls where so much creativity has already been nurtured and developed. Plus we can accommodate more voices than ever!” Brighton Choir Leader Jade Williams

Some Voices runs three themed terms per year, culminating in high-energy performances at local venues. Previous gigs in Brighton have included the sold-out “Disco Decadence” at the Hope & Ruin last December, and recently Eurovision-inspired show “EuroClash” at nightclub Chalk.

As well as weekly rehearsals and gigs, Some Voices is also in high demand as a performance choir, and has recently been seen:

Singing live on BBC Radio One Breakfast Show for Comic Relief

As the house choir on Channel 4’s The Last Leg Christmas Special in both ‘22 and ‘23

Performing with Sam Ryder at the Prince’s Trust Awards

Singing with Mika in Channel 4’s The Piano and The Piano Christmas Special

On ITV with Keala Settle in the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can see lots of their previous performances and gigs on YouTube.