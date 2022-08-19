Popular children's TV entertainer joins Worthing pantomime cast

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Benson Phillips

Spokeswoman Kathryn Follis said: “Dave Benson Phillips is revered for his many career roles: presenter, entertainer, broadcaster, musician, performer, prolific writer and doer of to-do lists. His career started in 1981 at the Polka Children’s Theatre in Wimbledon where he worked as a theatre usher. He was bitten by the performing bug and duly set out to learn the art of entertaining children. He appeared in various magic and music shows and even helped out with the creation of props and costumes. He was eager to learn all there was to know about show business and set himself the task of doing so.

“Over the years, Dave worked his way from song and dance man at holiday parks to his own show at the BBC, the phenomenally popular, BAFTA-nominated Get Your Own Back. He then went on to present ITV’s Wake Up In The Wild Room. He has also presented numerous other series including CITV’s Petswap, Nickelodeon’s Nick JNR, BBC Education’s Go For It, as well as Disney’s Bitesize and Playhouse Disney.

“Pantomimes have featured heavily in Dave’s career, with his appearances winning him rave reviews and full houses. Despite his hectic schedule, Dave has always found time for children with special needs, amongst whom his Makaton sign language video is extremely popular. He also donates many hours to charity work both nationally and internationally. Dave was inducted into Britain’s only Children’s Walk of Fame, as voted for by the nation’s children. His plaque can be seen at Drusilla’s Park, Sussex.”

Boyband heartthrob Mark Read has also been confirmed for Worthing’s Jack and the Beanstalk: The Pantomime this Christmas.

Singer-songwriter Mark achieved global success with 90s boyband A1, releasing five studio albums and a string of UK and international top five hits, reaching the number one spot with Same Old Brand New You and their cover of A-ha’s classic Take On Me. Their critical and popular acclaim led to numerous awards including MTV, Smash Hits, Disney Channel, and the prestigious Brit award for Best Newcomer.

The band split in 2002 after four years of chart-topping success but joined forces once again (this time as a three-piece with Mark, Ben and Christian) in 2014 for ITV’s popular documentary series The Big Reunion. The programme gave fans an insight into the highs and lows of the group’s history culminating in a major UK arena tour and a renewed surge of appetite from their loyal fan base.