Popular international rock trio announce Sussex gig – and tickets go on sale today!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The rock trio will play six dates in support of their upcoming fourth album I quit, which was announced last week and will be released on June 20. The tour will stop in Sussex on October 26, when they play at the Brighton Centre.
Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday, May 2, at 10am . Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.
Tickets for the tour go on general sale at 10am on Friday, May 2 at https://brightoncentre.co.uk/whats-on/2025/haim/
HAIM confirmed the release of their highly anticipated fourth studio album on stage last week at a set of surprise shows in Los Angeles at The Bellwether. The 15-track album was produced by Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle Haim and radiates the raw energy of seasoned performers whose deep reverence for classic rock shapes songs that are built for live performance.
The official announcement coincided with the arrival of new single “Down to be wrong” alongside a video directed by BRADLEY&PABLO (Harry Styles, Charli XCX, Rosalia ) and featuring Logan Lerman.
“Down to be wrong” follows previously released album tracks “Relationships” and “Everybody’s trying to figure me out,” which have been met with critical praise across the board.
I quit is the first new album since the band’s 2020 album Women In Music, Pt. III, which earned them a Brit Award for International Group. Women In Music, Pt. III received two GRAMMY Award nominations, including the prestigious “Album of the Year” recognition. With this nomination, HAIM became the first all-female rock group to be included in the GRAMMY’s top category. Women In Music, Pt. III debuted #1 on the U.S. Album Sales chart, as well as the Rock and Alternative charts and entered at #1 on the UK Album chart.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.