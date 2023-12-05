"Prince" aims to take crown from Worthing wrestler

Worthing wrestler David Lovejoy is facing one of the biggest tests of his career when he goes into the ring at the town’s Charmandean Centre on Sunday afternoon (December 10).

Lovejoy will take on “The Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh, one of the grappling game's most experienced campaigners, in a Premier Wrestling Federation championship match that is set to define the futures of both the wrestlers involved.

Lovejoy, the current holder of the lightweight belt, was beaten by Ghosh, in a recent non-title bout, and now Ghosh aims to end Lovejoy’s reign as champion … and possibly extend his own ring career.

Explained the Havant-based challenger: “It’s no secret that I have announced my intention to retire at the end of the year, but this could change everything where PWF-promoted shows are concerned.

David Lovejoy in action

“Do I want to quit as the champion? I’m not sure about that. I might feel differently with that belt around my waist. We will see after I have beaten Lovejoy in front of his own fans. At the very least, I would be going out as the undefeated champion. One thing is sure. The atmosphere will be electric.”

The self-styled prince is so confident of winning Sunday’s bout that he is flying back from Vienna on the morning of the show to climb through the ropes at the Charmandean Centre, which hosted a sell-out debut event in October.

Lovejoy, however, is determined to retain the title he won in February when he defeated Southampton wrestler Matt MG. The loss to Ghosh last month is his only setback in a singles match since, and he is also the reigning Rumblemania Trophy holder and recently lifted the prestigious Ian Dowland Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big Sunday afternoon show will also feature one of the most coveted awards in British wrestling, the Ken Joyce Trophy, held annually in memory of the one-time double European title-holder. The trophy has been won in the past by the likes of “Bomber” Pat Roach, Johnny Saint, Robbie Brookside and Doug Williams, and this year’s field is headed by former European heavyweight champion James Mason.

The line-up also includes the bearded giant “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas, the break-out star of 2023 Jordon Breaks and former Dowland Trophy winner Connor Mills.