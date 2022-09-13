Proms and holidays in Littlehampton choral concert

uxOaVB7_aHI

The choir have been rehearsing ready to take their audience on A Flight to Paradise, and a stewardess from United Airlines will guide everyone to their seats ready for take-off on Flight No 170922.

Musical director James Rushman, said: “We decided to do a holiday theme to the first half of the concert, with the audience greeted at the door by a flight attendant to get everyone in the mood.

"As would be expected, there will be the usual airport checks and emergency drill carried out by a flight attendant before the concert begins.

“Everyone is in search of paradise, and all our passengers need to do is to sit back, relax and enjoy the tropical numbers we will be performing.

"They are certainly guaranteed to get feet tapping, hands clapping and voices warmed up in the first half with songs such as We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday, Bali Ha’i and Y Viva Espana.

"We will also keep everyone in holiday mode for two numbers at the beginning of the second half.

“Then it will be one last goodbye to paradise and holiday romances as the passengers are transported back home on a return flight heading to Sussex. The second half of the concert will see both the choir and orchestra joining forces for all the traditional prom concert favourites enjoyed by regular promenaders from The Radetsky March, Jerusalem and Pomp and Circumstance to Fantasia on British Sea Songs and Sussex by the Sea.”

The Flight to Paradise Concert will be performed by the Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra on Saturday, September 17 at Littlehampton United Church, the High Street. Doors open at 6.45pm for departure at 7.30pm.