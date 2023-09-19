Proms, fireworks, rock and pop at Eastbourne Bandstand
A spokesman said: “The sounds of the Jersey Boys will meet rock giants AC/DC and boy band Take That as tribute nights continue at Eastbourne Bandstand. Members of Eastbourne Silver Band will also take to the stage twice during the week for the traditional afternoon concert and popular 1812 Proms and Firework Night.
“The weekend gets off to a great start on the evening of Friday, September 22 with a Jersey Boys tribute show performed by Big Men in Town. Filled with sing-along hits, Big Men in Town is a world-class tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. The night of Saturday, September 23 will see The Take That Experience take to the seafront landmark stage with a tribute show to the English pop band formed in Manchester in 1990. The Take That Experience show gives music lovers the very latest Take That favourites as well as all the classic songs from the past including Back For Good, Relight My Fire, Could It Be Magic, Patience, Shine, Rule The World, Up All Night, Greatest Day and The Flood.
“There’s a double music bill on Sunday, September 24 with the traditional afternoon concert starring Eastbourne Silver Band, and in the evening the sounds of heavy rock will be raising the roof as Thunderstruck perform their tribute to AC/DC. Thunderstruck faithfully recreates the magic and raw power that is AC/DC authentically reproducing the sound and visuals with a high-energy live show, including all the timeless hit songs spanning the past 40 years. It’s a must see for any AC/DC fan or rock music aficionado. The final 1812 Proms & Fireworks Concert for 2023 is on the evening of Wednesday, September 27 and once again Eastbourne Silver Band will be performing with a stunning musical crescendo to a brilliant firework season. The tribute concert season continues into October with shows every Friday and Saturday night until the Halloween finale on October 28.” Tribute tickets for Bandstand performances cost £11 for adults in advance (child £9) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances.