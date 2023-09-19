Proms, fireworks, rock and pop at Eastbourne Bandstand

1812 Firework & Proms (pic by James Ratchford)

A spokesman said: “The sounds of the Jersey Boys will meet rock giants AC/DC and boy band Take That as tribute nights continue at Eastbourne Bandstand. Members of Eastbourne Silver Band will also take to the stage twice during the week for the traditional afternoon concert and popular 1812 Proms and Firework Night.

“The weekend gets off to a great start on the evening of Friday, September 22 with a Jersey Boys tribute show performed by Big Men in Town. Filled with sing-along hits, Big Men in Town is a world-class tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. The night of Saturday, September 23 will see The Take That Experience take to the seafront landmark stage with a tribute show to the English pop band formed in Manchester in 1990. The Take That Experience show gives music lovers the very latest Take That favourites as well as all the classic songs from the past including Back For Good, Relight My Fire, Could It Be Magic, Patience, Shine, Rule The World, Up All Night, Greatest Day and The Flood.

