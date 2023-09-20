£1000 raised for breast cancer support groups at comedy night
The event was a comedy showcase raising funds for the Telscombe and Peacehaven Breast Cancer Support Group and the McMillan Horizon Centre in Brighton.
Zoe, and local comics Kate McGann, Katherine Kenway, Tracey Davies and Paula Woolven, performed for a sold-out crowd raising over £1000 to be split between the two charities.
The Mayor of Telscombe, Councillor Laurence O'Connor and the Mayoress, Carole, thanked the performers for a great show that had all the attendees rolling in the aisles with laughter.
Paula said: "Breast cancer has touched the lives of people I love dearly. Friends who are survivors, school friends I've lost, people special to me who I see experiencing the illness or loss of their loved ones. F* cancer. This one's personal.
"I'm so grateful to Zoe, Kate, and all the other volunteers at the event for their time and support".