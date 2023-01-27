Purple Zeppelin are the attractions at The Hawth, Crawley on Saturday, February 4 at 7.30pm with a brand-new show for 2023.

Purple Zeppelin

A spokesman said: “Featured in the BBC TV documentary The Joy of the Guitar Riff, alongside Brian May, Tony Iommi and Dave Grohl, Purple Zeppelin are proud to pay tribute to the two greatest rock bands of all time, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin.

“Many years have passed since the last UK gigs from the classic line-ups of both bands. Whether you were lucky enough to have seen the originals live or not, Purple Zeppelin will take you back to the magic, the excitement and the sheer raw energy generated by those incredible musicians.

“In a full-on two-and-a-half hour show complete with costume changes for each band, you’ll hear more than 30 classic songs – basically the best bits, all of the time.

“Touring for over ten years and seen by more than six million people, live and on TV, Purple Zeppelin are four talented and versatile musicians. With decades of playing between them and thousands of gigs in the UK and overseas, every show is an unforgettable experience. However, this is much more than just a great band performing all the greatest hits. It’s a theatrical insight into these two giants of rock, complete with special effects, on-stage artistic differences and audience participation. Twice voted Best UK Tribute Band, the band are genuine admirers of both Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin and with the accent firmly on entertainment, this is a night not to be missed, complete with Ritchie Blackmore’s on stage antics, Jimmy Page’s twin neck guitar and theremin, a drum duet and a very special violin bow solo! Come and experience the excitement of Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin in one mesmerising show!”

Tickets priced £22.50 are available from the box office on 01293 553636 and hawth.co.uk.

