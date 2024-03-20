Rag’n’Bone Man sings acapella at Herstmonceux Observatory to promote new single with Calvin Harris

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rag’n’Bone Man (whose real name is Rory Graham, 39) posted the new acapella music video to YouTube – Calvin Harris, Rag'n'Bone Man - Lovers In A Past Life (Observatory Acapella).

The single has reached number four in the UK Dance Chart and number 13 in the Singles Chart.

The Platinum certified artist was born in Eastbourne. He attended the Ringmer Secondary School, from which he was expelled, and then enrolled at Uckfield College. He has lived in the Heathfield area most of his life and still supports the local Brighton and Hove Albion football team.

Calvin Harris, Rag'n'Bone Man - Lovers In A Past Life (Observatory Acapella)

His first hit single "Human" was released in 2016, and his debut album of the same name was released in 2017. The album became the fastest selling debut album by a male for the decade and has since achieved 4× Platinum certification.

At the 2017 Brit Awards he was named British Breakthrough Act and received the Critics' Choice Award, and went on to receive a further Brit Award for Best British Single in 2018.

He has performed at headline shows and festivals around the globe and has collaborated with a variety of artists from different genres.

