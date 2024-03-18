Rapper calling for 'All musicians in Sussex' to get involved in new bi-monthly show

The Brighton-based rapper is calling for 'all Sussex musicians' to get involved and come to a brand-new event.(Photo: Rob Trendy - Instagram: @shotbytrendy)

A new bi-monthly event (every other month) has been announced for upcoming musicians in Sussex. These events will be taking place at The Waterbear Venue in Brighton on 170, Kings Road Arches.

Shamann Back goes by the artist name ‘Mac Perry’ and is running these events. Shamann said: “Mac Perry Presents Is my new Bi-Monthly Hiphop/Rap show showcasing mostly local rap acts from the South at The Waterbear Venue on the last Tuesday of every two months.

“The show is set to bring more of a community feel to the South coast rap audience and bring exposure to acts who are early in their career, or rappers looking to break through and grow within the UK rap scene.

"We’re calling on all musicians in Sussex of all abilities and stages of their careers. So whether that's people starting their musical journey, or people on the verge of stardom, we want to have you involved and coming to see what exciting talent we have too.”

Shamann has been involved in music since the age of 13 and has worked with the charity Audio Active previously. The first event is on Tuesday, March 26 from 7 pm to 11 pm.