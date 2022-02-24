Rarely-performed Arthur Miller "gem" plays Eastbourne, Lewes, Bexhill, Brighton and Hastings

Iain Fletcher

Production director and artistic director of Dark Unicorn, Paddy Cooper described Two Way Mirror as a “rarely-performed gem of a double bill of short plays from the master of 20th century Americana.”

The tour runs February 24 to March 26 and takes in venues in Sevenoaks, Seaford, Eastbourne, Lewes, Tenterden, Bexhill-on-Sea, Brighton and Hastings.

Paddy added: “Following a short but gruelling casting process, we are delighted to announce that the leading roles of Man and Tom O’Toole in our south-east tour of Arthur Miller’s Two Way Mirror will now be played by the extremely talented and highly regarded West End and television actor Iain Fletcher as we move this pacey, taut, witty, exciting classic of a show and its themes of love, loss, reality, illusion and justice around a sequence of intimate venues in the south-east.

“Iain’s casting follows the news that our previous leading man, Hollywood and West End veteran Nigel Barber will not, given the time frame, be able to re-join rehearsals for the rescheduled tour. This follows consultation with his medical team as he completes treatment for and makes a full recovery from the nerve injury which caused us to halt preparations in October. Nigel remains a valued member of the wider Dark Unicorn family, and we wish him and his partner Lesley well.

“We are delighted to welcome Iain on board and look forward to showing audiences the fruits of his labours as well as those of our magnificent leading lady – local talent and Dark Unicorn exec director Eleanor Stourton.”

Iain trained at Drama Centre in London and on graduation began a seven-year run as DC Rod Skase in The Bill. Other regular roles on TV have followed in both Casualty and EastEnders and Iain has guested in series including Band Of Brothers and Murphy’s Law.

In the West End he played Sam Carmichael in Mamma Mia and toured the UK as Bill Sikes in Oliver! Most recently he played in Séance, a well-received new musical (The Other Palace) and in autumn 2021, he had the co-lead in Into Battle by Hugh Salmon (Greenwich Theatre).

Tour dates (all 7.30pm):

February 26, The Barn Theatre, Seaford

March 4, The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne

March 5, All Saints Centre, Lewes

March 12, The Izzard Theatre, Bexhill-on-Sea

March 18-19, The Lantern Theatre, Brighton