Rave On - the ultimate 50s and 60s music experience comes to Eastbourne

Charting the meteoric rise of Rock and Roll, Rave On is a brand-new show that promises a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades.

Rave On is the 50s and 60s musical sensation sweeping the nation.

Starring The Bluejays - the UK’s ultimate 50s and 60s band, the show launches into summer in spectacular style and bringing with it some much-needed musical joy.

From the emergence of Rock and Roll at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee to the British Invasion and beyond, this is a musical adventure you won’t want to miss.

Charting the meteoric rise of Rock and Roll, Rave On is a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades - an exhilarating evening of toe-tapping, sing-along iconic classics, vibrant vintage costumes, colourful staging and dancing in the aisles!

Turn back the clocks and experience the history of rock and roll music like never before. Rave On includes hits from the likes of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Connie Francis, Neil Sedaka, Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Lulu, The Beach Boys and many more.

No modern gimmicks, just note perfect renditions of the most loved sounds from the decades that gifted us Rock and Roll. Performed by The Bluejays, an incredibly talented, era-obsessed group of young musicians, this brand-new show features leading performers from West End productions including The Buddy Holly Story, Million Dollar Quartet and Dreamboats & Petticoats.

Transporting you back to the fabulous 50’s and swinging 60’s in stunningly authentic style, Rave On promises to be a musical experience and night of nostalgia like no other.

The show takes place at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday June 16 at 7.30pm. For more details, visit raveontour.com

