Razzamataz Theatre Schools team up with Mattel’s Monster High brand
Andrea White, principal of Razzamataz Bognor Regis and Horsham, describes the brand as known for “celebrating individuality and self-expression.”
“The collaboration will empower students to unleash their creativity and embrace what makes them unique, through an impactful seven week performing arts programme taking them on a journey of self-acceptance. The immersive music, dance and drama partnership will bring to life the ethos of Monster High, which celebrates a more accepting world where everyone is proud to be their authentic self through inclusion, diversity and community. Originally launched a decade ago to a devoted fanbase who connected with the brands message of acceptance and embracing your true selves, Monster High has been updated for a new generation of fans to stand for inclusivity with refreshed identities, more inclusive looks and backgrounds as the monsters embrace what makes them unique.”
The Razzamataz students will be introduced to the new characters and music taken from the animated series in current term, leading up to the premiere of the second Monster High Movie that will be broadcast on Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus from October 13.
“Music and dance is a core theme of the live action movies and as part of this partnership, Razzamataz is creating a bespoke programme of content that will engage students and help them to understand and embrace their own unique qualities, leading to self-acceptance and a deeper level of empathy towards others. The Junior, Inters and Senior students will all take part in the programme which will feature various elements. This includes dance numbers injected with a spooky twist, music from the Monster High Animated series and in drama, exploring the themes of acceptance and the power of teamwork.”
