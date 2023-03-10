Reef are lining up a date in Hastings

Reef are lining up a date at Hastings White Rock on April 16.

Dave Cameron, at White Rock, said: “Glastonbury rockers REEF are firmly back reenergised like never before with a confident spring in their step which has already seen the band soar back into the UK top 20 (last year) with their recently released new album Shoot Me Your Ace produced by Andy Taylor (Duran Duran/The Power Station).

“With the news that the Hastings date on the band’s 2022 tour would have to be cancelled due to the unfortunate closing of St Marys in the Castle, the White Rock worked with the former venue for the gig and the bands promoter to make sure that the Reef fans of Hastings were not disappointed for too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are able to announce that the gig will move to the White Rock’s Sussex Studio and to a new date of Sunday, April 16.

Most Popular

Reef by Simon Buck

“Since the Reef’s recent album release and numerous rave reviews the band have opened for the likes of the Rolling Stones at their Olympic stadium show in Munich, headlined the Avalon Stage at Glastonbury and (were) set to perform at a selection of the best festivals across the UK and Europe (last) summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Summer is indeed very much in bloom for Somerset’s finest rock band and it does not stop there as the band (were) also confirmed as special guests for the Black Crowes on their Shake Your Money Maker UK Tour (last) autumn too, with a reinvigorated line-up which sees original members Gary Stringer (vocals) and Jack Bessant (bass) and long term member Jesse Wood (guitar) joined by one of the UK’s most highly revered drummers, Luke Bullen (Bryan Ferry/Joe Strummer/KT Tunstall).

“Added to this the band’s live line-up has also been bolstered by the extra addition of North Devon virtuoso guitarist Amy Newton who has also added an extra special dynamic and energy to the bands already well received live show.

“In short there is some strange musical alchemy taking place as this is a band very much in the ascendancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, the band have sold in excess of three million albums worldwide since forming in 1993.

"Yes, they have also had nine UK top 40 singles and sixUK top 40 albums as well as penning arguably one of the biggest rock songs of the 90s with their top ten single Place Your Hands produced by legendary producer George Drakoulias.

“That said, it is hard not to feel that this is a band destined for even greater and bigger things as anyone that has seen the band recently will attest too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gary Stringer is on the vocal form of his life and alongside him Jack Bessant’s bulldozer bass riffs have never sounded so good. The spirit of this band is infectious and the new repertoire is certainly getting people talking.”