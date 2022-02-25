Reef ready to rock out in Brighton

Reef. Photo by Paul Harries

West Country rockers Reef are comming to Brighton in April.

The band, who have been in the business for the best part of 30 years and are favourites of DJ Chris Evans, will play Chalk on April 28 as part of a national tour.

Lead singer Gary Stringer said: “We have always had great success in Brighton and we love it every time we play there we feel a special connection.

“Being next to the Sea is also always a plus for Reef.

“I can’t wait to rock out with fans both old and new in April when we play Chalk.”

They will showcase material from their new album Shoot Me Your Ace, their sixth studio album which has been produced by Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor.

