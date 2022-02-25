Reef ready to rock out in Brighton

West Country rockers Reef are comming to Brighton in April.

By Steve Holloway
Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:08 pm
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:46 pm
Reef. Photo by Paul Harries

West Country rockers Reef are comming to Brighton in April.

The band, who have been in the business for the best part of 30 years and are favourites of DJ Chris Evans, will play Chalk on April 28 as part of a national tour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lead singer Gary Stringer said: “We have always had great success in Brighton and we love it every time we play there we feel a special connection.

“Being next to the Sea is also always a plus for Reef.

“I can’t wait to rock out with fans both old and new in April when we play Chalk.”

They will showcase material from their new album Shoot Me Your Ace, their sixth studio album which has been produced by Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor.

Get tickets for the Chalk show here

Reef. Photo by Paul Harries

Some other stories you might like: Nick Cave and Warren Ellis - Brighton gig review

Yard Act at Patterns - Brighton gig review

Pip Bloom at Concorde 2 - Brighton gig review

BrightonAndy Taylor