Rev Richard Coles says goodbye to Radio 4 show was ‘a little bit rushed’

Rev Richard Coles, from East Sussex, has had his final ‘Saturday Live’ show on the Radio 4.

By India Wentworth
Published 25th Mar 2023, 15:02 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 15:03 GMT

Celeb vicar Rev Richard Coles, who lives in East Sussex, has presented the radio show for 12 years and today (March 25) was his final day.

He decided to leave because the show is being moved to Cardiff. The final show, which he presented with Nikki Bedi, featured a conversation with author Harlan Coben.

Rev Coles told The Guardian: “I’d have preferred the programme to stay in London. I think it would be better. I was happy doing it and I think it’s gone from strength to strength. Moving it to Cardiff, I don’t really see how that works, but that’s not my decision – that’s other people’s decision.

    Rev Richard Coles says goodbye to Radio 4 show was ‘a little bit rushed’ (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
    “I think the programme was doing really well, actually. We were both enjoying doing it and it’s a shame it can’t continue in the form it’s been in for a long time, which works, and which pleases listeners.”

    Nikki Bedi will continue to present Saturday Live.

    The news was announced by the BBC on Tuesday (March 21), just five days before his final show. He told The Guardian it felt ‘a little bit rushed’.

    Rev Coles said: “It just feels a bit sad. I’m sorry to go; I’ve loved the programme, I’ve loved the people I’ve worked with, and it’s been a big part of my life. I shall miss it.”

    A BBC spokesperson said: “Richard has been brilliant on Saturday mornings and very much continues to be part of the Radio 4 family. We look forward to working with him on future projects.”

