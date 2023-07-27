Review: Eastbourne Concert Orchestra wins jubilant applause for American-themed concert

Eastbourne Concert Orchestra - Photo courtesy of Darren Buss

The conductor, Mr Simon Gower strode purposfully down the aisle between a massed, expectant audience to his podium. In response to his incisive gestures the percussion and brass called the audience, including the mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Candy Vaughan, to attention with Aaron Copland’s stirring Fanfare for the Common Man. Thus began Eastbourne Concert Orchestra’s concert celebrating American music on Tuesday 4th July – US Independence Day - in the Eastbourne Town Hall. The strings provided a reflective spell with the profoundly emotive Adagio by Samuel

Barber before the riotous Danzon no. 2 by Arturo Marquez.

Demand to attend the concert was so great that seldom-used and obscure store rooms in the Town Hall had to be ransacked for extra chairs. All types of American music were included: film music (The Magnificent Seven), Swing (two pieces by Glenn Miller), musical theatre (medleys from West Side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

Story and of Cole Porter songs). Latin America was represented by the Marquez Danzon as well Mexican Hat Dance and two pieces by the Venezuelan composer, Teresa Carreno. Inevitably the concert ended with a rousing rendering of the American marching anthem The Stars and Stripes

Forever, during which a tickertape cannon was fired, showering the orchestra with red, white and blue pieces of tape; it was as well that the orchestra were wearing American hats. The last few items on the programme were each received with jubilant applause.

(contributed review)

The ECO’s next concert will be on Tuesday 5th December 2023 at 7.30pm in All Saints Church, Carlisle Road. The programme will include extracts from The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky. Tickets will be available on the door, priced at £10 each and under 18s will be admitted free.

Programme

Fanfare for the Common Man by Aaron Copland

Film music: The Magnificent Seven

March: The Liberty Bell by John Philip Sousa

An American in Paris by George Gershwin

Medley: A Salute to Cole Porter

Adagio for Strings by Samuel Barber

Danzon no. 2 by Arturo Marquez

Interval

In the Mood and Moonlight Serenade by Glenn Miller

Mi Teresita and Un Bal En Reve by Teresa Carreno

The Mexican Hat Dance arranged by Peter Hope

Suite: West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein