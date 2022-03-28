Review: Horsham Symphony Orchestra - "amazing music makers on our doorstep"

Conductor: Steve Dummer / Leader: Rachel Ellis / Soloist: Pavlos Carvalho

Programme:

Stravinsky: Divertimento

cellist Pavlos Carvalho

Schumann: Cello Concerto

Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

Horsham Symphony Orchestra’s spring concert culminated with a stunning performance of Sibelius’ second symphony – dedicated (in conductor Steve Dummer’s words) to “people who were having problems with Russia”. It was a passionate and poignant rendering, with the brass section shining through, helping to create a triumphal mood as the key flipped from minor to major in the final movement.

In the first half of the concert we heard a fine interpretation of Stravinsky’s Divertimento – in which the string sound was magnificent. Indeed the whole orchestra deserves great credit for its astonishing accuracy through complicated tempo changes. This is part of an orchestra project to make Stravinsky’s music better known, and promises great treats to come.

The Cello Concerto of Schumann called for no less accuracy. It gave our soloist Pavlos Carvalho the opportunity to amaze us with his virtuosity. It was another impassioned performance, bringing out the lyrical sweep of this (for its time) innovative composition. Interplay between soloist and orchestra was superb.

How fortunate we are to have such amazing music makers on our doorstep! HSO is another reason to feel very proud of Horsham.