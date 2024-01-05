REVIEW: Night Swim - soggy horror offers moderately effective chills

Kerry Condon in Night Swim (Universal Pictures)

Night Swim probably ought to be an awful lot more scary than it actually is, but it still manages to be pretty unsettling – the rather bizarre tale of a haunted swimming pool. The preamble shows a little girl tempted from her bed – and to her doom – by a little red boat whizzing around in the swimming pool outside in the darkness. You know that the latest family in the house – many years later – are in trouble when the little red boat makes a reappearance.

The gist is that Ray Waller (Wyatt Russell), his wife Eve (Kerry Condon), their teenage daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and their young son Elliot (Gavin Warren, Fear the Walking Dead) are the new incumbents, never having thought to research the house’s – and in particular the pool’s – ghastly history. But in fairness, the estate agent – perhaps the scariest of all the characters – doesn’t exactly do them any favours either. Surely she must have known something. She certainly does by the time she gets invited to their ill-fated pool party. She now knows that something awful had happened there but insists she didn’t want to mention it earlier for fear of “putting poo in the pudding” – something of an understatement in all the circumstances. Meanwhile dad Ray is on a roll. Having been forced into early retirement as a major league baseball player by a degenerative condition which is slowly crippling him, he discovers weirdly there is something powerfully regenerative about the pool behind his new home. He casts aside his stick; the docs marvel at the reversal of his bodily damage; and after hitting it out of the park at his son’s baseball practice, you sense he’s dreaming of a return to the game. But one man’s meat is another man’s poison. For all the good it’s doing dad, the pool is doing absolutely nothing for the children. The son starts to hear the voice of the dead girl coming out of the vents; and the daughter gets dragged to the murky depths. Soon Eve tumbles to the sense of danger; but an hour in, Ray is still in denial.

