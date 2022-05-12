Review: The Doris Day Story – The Hawth, Crawley

The Doris Day Story

This small troupe take on various roles acting, singing and narrating to a very polished standard.

The show features a selection of her greatest songs including Love Me or Leave Me, Pillow Talk, Black Hills of Dakota, and Move Over Darling, and of course you could not be at a Doris Day tribute without singing along to Que Sera.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This production follows her life from teenage dreams to be a dancer through to her road trips as a jazz singer before becoming one of the most loved silver screen idols of her time. The thread throughout is her unlucky string of marriages and her trials and tribulations off screen with moments that captured the audience and feeling her tragedies in life.

This was a sentimental journey down memory lane as we celebrated the golden girl from the golden age of Hollywood. A very pleasant evenings entertainment again hosted at The Hawth.