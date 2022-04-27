REVIEW: The show about a little voice that is loud and powerful – at Brighton's Theatre Royal this week

If seeing the words ‘little voice’ in the title make you think this show is shy and timid, then think again.

Yes, the central character in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice can only muster the odd squeaky word when she is not singing alone in her bedroom – but those around her are far from quiet and reserved.

It’s not hard to see why Little Voice, known as LV (portrayed by the incredibly talented Christina Bianco) wants to be left alone to impersonate some of her late father’s favourite singers.

The set of Rise and Fall of Little Voice Photo/Pamela Raith

Her frantic mother Mari – played by the brilliant Shobna Gulati (Dinnerladies and Coronation Street) – would be great company on a drunken night out by her relationship with her daughter is painfully lacking.

In fact, after many laugh out loud moments in the first half of this play, courtesy of Mari, along with her best friend Sadie – it dawns on you that LV’s mum is pushing all those closest to her away with her dismissive and selfish attitude. I just wanted to give her lovely friend Sadie – played so wonderfully by Fiona Mulvaney – a big hug.

There are some beautiful moments in the show, with LV’s blossoming romance with Billy – played by Akshay Gulati (Shobna’s son in real life) – being one of them. And, of course, when LV finds the confidence to perform on stage – wow, what a medley of songs which show just why actress Christina Bianco was dubbed the ‘girl of a thousand voices’.

Actor Ian Kelsey is also excellent as Ray Say and I must mention the amazing set.

Shobna Gulati and Fiona Mulvaney in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Pamela Raith Photography)

The Rise and Fall of Little Voice really does take you on a rollercoaster journey of emotions. It may be a show about a little voice but the story-line is actually very loud and powerful.

Christina Bianco and Akshay Gulati The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Pamela Raith Photography)