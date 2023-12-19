Review: The Three Billy Goats Gruff proves a total delight in Chichester

The Three Billy Goats Gruff at CFT - pic by Tim Hills

Chichester Festival Theatre brings a layer of musicality to a timeless classic with its enchanting production The Three Billy Goats Gruff, marking the impressive CFT debut of the theatre’s new artistic director Justin Audibert. Fresh from its London debut at The Unicorn Theatre earlier this year, this captivating musical for children over three has taken the Minerva stage by storm, perfectly capturing the timeless classic and its boundless charm. With music by George Stiles and script and lyrics by Anthony Drewe, this perfectly composed production puts a smile on faces young and old.

The show begins with that sometimes dreaded audience participation, however its fun yet tasteful execution perfectly encourages audience members to engage with the fictional world without falling into the realms of pantomime. The plot is one many of us will be familiar with. When three goats, Baby, Middle and Big, are faced with no grass left on their side of the valley, they must find a way to cross the bridge to reach the lush green pasture on the other side without encountering one tricksy obstacle - the hungry troll. Big Goat, so marvellously performed by Tom Pepper, attempts to take charge of the situation, whilst naive but rather adorable Little Goat, portrayed by Katsie Fong Frydenberg, spends the production as ‘cute as a button’. Jack Courtiour’s professional debut as Middle Goat is exceptional, matching completely the talents of his on-stage counterparts. The three goats are so wonderfully led by Tiajna Amayo’s Little Bo Frilly, who ultimately succeeds in protecting them from the plotting Troll, performed fantastically by Rhys Rusbatch.

What makes this production truly special is its universal appeal. Children are enthralled by the performers’ infectious joy while adults find themselves swept away by the nostalgia of a beloved childhood tale.

The production’s musical earworms transforms a classic tale into a dynamic and engaging retelling, with even my mother (whose age shall not be revealed) asking whether she could find the songs on streaming services after the show. The dazzling dance routines alongside the set, costumes, and lighting work seamlessly together to create an enchanting visual feast that complements the musical journey. Audibert’s promising start as artistic director sets a high standard for future productions, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating what wonders he will bring to the Chichester stage next.