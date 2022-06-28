Richard Durrant, Brighton Open Air Theatre - review

Richard Durrant

There's so much to say about this incredible musician that it's hard to know where to start. But I went to his concert at Brighton Open Theatre and that's what this review is about.

This was only one of the 16 concerts making up his tour from Orkney on 2nd June to Sussex, on his bicycle, with four more after the BOAT performance. He'd have cheerfully ridden 100 miles in a day if needed, he said. One of his stops was Dundee to Edinburgh, 63 miles of cycling - and then he performs a concert that night!.

But back to that wonderful open air theatre behind the café in Dyke Road. I've seen so many of Richard's concerts over the last 28 years, that I thought I could almost write the review before I went. I was wrong!

Apart from the music - Bach on a Ukulele and his new compositions, he was making a point. That we need to address climate change and our excessive use of energy sources for transportation. Ride a bike if you're fit enough to do so.

He gave us a concert that showed the kind of man he is. A friend, unassuming and approachable. Inventive, dedicated, passionate, funny; with purpose made guitars to match. They all have their story.

However, this barefooted troubadour, bicycle beside him, had the audience at Brighton Open Air Theatre transfixed with his opening interpretation of Bach's 3rd Cello Suite played on a specially tuned custom made ukulele. He had a full audience seated around the horseshoe shaped amphitheatre; picnics beforehand and coats for later; a sunny, breezy evening.

After which he picks up his special guitar, explaining it's made from Bog Oak, a rare timber discovered by cabinet maker Hamish Low, that lay preserved in peat for 5000 years. Having befriended Hamish, Richard then by chance meets guitar maker Gary Southwell. It resulted in Southwell making him a guitar from this rare Bog Oak, giving it a deep resonance, a tremendous richness and clarity.

So Durrant bursts into the next set on the programme: "Radiograms and TV Repair Men". Not sure where that title came from, but we heard "Little Darlin'", a John Lennon song and other popular melodies, that took us on to Richard's own composition from his new album "The Sleep of a King".

Later in the programme he plays a piece that seems to have come out of the precious wood itself, he told us - the Book of Spells.

The second half of the programme treated us to Richard's own compositions, inspired by his environment: The Crest (Devil's Dyke), The Coombe (a riverless valley), The Twitten (Hollingbury).

"The Sleep of a King" came in three movements: Invocation (when you ask for something humbly); Supplication (when you call on somebody or something); Submission. A peaceful, sleepy work that echoes the dreams of a good king.

Richard's colourful illustrated programme was on sale. One to treasure. "Buy the souvenir programme," he said. "It's heavy on the bike. Buy anything that's heavy", meaning CDs as well.

Finally the Bog Oak Bourrée arranged from a work by Bach - the familiar 4th Lute Suite in E minor.