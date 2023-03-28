Rising indie band fronted by Crawley singer visits the town for live performance

The band’s third album ‘A Fistful of Peaches’ looks to break the top ten in the music charts and the group treated shoppers in the town to a live performance at HMV Crawley.

An attendee at the performance, Christopher Harrison said: “I was presently surprised by the event, it was a lovely stripped back set, the band were very personable especially Izzy herself. The crowd seemed very excited to have such a popular band appear in the town. I’m hopeful it will encourage the local music scene in Crawley and I’m really grateful for HMV for encouraging such events in the town.”