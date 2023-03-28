Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
1 hour ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
3 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
3 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
3 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
4 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Rising indie band fronted by Crawley singer visits the town for live performance

A rising indie band fronted by a singer from Crawley put on a live set at the town’s HMV store earlier this month.

By Ellis Peters
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:03 BST

Black Honey, fronted by singer Izzy Phillips, from Crawley, is a British four-piece indie rock band formed in Brighton in 2014.

The band’s third album ‘A Fistful of Peaches’ looks to break the top ten in the music charts and the group treated shoppers in the town to a live performance at HMV Crawley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An attendee at the performance, Christopher Harrison said: “I was presently surprised by the event, it was a lovely stripped back set, the band were very personable especially Izzy herself. The crowd seemed very excited to have such a popular band appear in the town. I’m hopeful it will encourage the local music scene in Crawley and I’m really grateful for HMV for encouraging such events in the town.”

Rising indie band fronted by Crawley singer visits the town for live performance. Credit: HMV Crawley
Rising indie band fronted by Crawley singer visits the town for live performance. Credit: HMV Crawley
Rising indie band fronted by Crawley singer visits the town for live performance. Credit: HMV Crawley
Brighton