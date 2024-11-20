Rock 'n' Roll into the holiday spirit with That'll Be The Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh from their 39th Autumn Tour, That’ll Be The Day will take audiences on a holly-jolly sleigh ride through the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll with their tour, That’ll Be The Day: So This Is Christmas, coming the Assembly Hall, Worthing on 12th December and Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on 14th December.

In this festive edition of the beloved hit touring production, the show’s founder Trevor Payne presents a rip-roaring celebration of pop culture from the ‘50s through to the ‘80s.

Audiences can expect a line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an outstanding ensemble of first-class vocalists, as well as a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most beloved sketches. Complete with a thrilling line up of the nation’s favourite Christmas hits, That’ll Be The Day: So This is Christmas promises an iconic show that will draw in fans from all over the country, infused with yuletide splendour that’s guaranteed to elicit holiday cheer.

Since its first performance in 1988, That’ll Be The Day has built a long-standing reputation for delivering five-star entertainment, performing to over five million audience members and playing more than 200 performances every year. Trevor and the That’ll Be The Day team are bringing this all-new, refreshed edition of the That’ll Be The Day: So This Is Christmas to over thirty venues across the UK.

Trevor comments, Our aim with the That’ll Be The Day Christmas show is always to lift spirits and leave our audiences firmly in the mood for the festive season. We’re excited to take this new edition of the show on the road and visit so many fantastic venues across the country - the whole team works hard to deliver the highest possible quality production and keep everything fresh for our wonderful audiences who return year after year. Christmas starts right here!

That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous charity appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.