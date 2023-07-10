Rod Stewart and George Michael tributes in Crawley

A spokesman said: “The show brings to the stage an incredible live concert celebrating one of rock music’s most influential icons, Rod Stewart, and takes you on a musical journey that spans six decades from humble beginnings in the R ‘n B clubs of the 1960s to world-famous rock sensation. Widely acknowledged as the UK’s best frontman Paul Metcalfe is breath-taking as Rod and captures all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer including the phenomenal vocals, infamous moves and swaggering showmanship that have made Rod one of the most successful artists of all time. The production showcases a spectacular set list, new stage set-up, an even bigger light show and a world-class live band. Get ready to hear classic hits including Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Sailing and You’re in My Heart.”

A spokesman said: “Picture the jukebox centre stage, that iconic BSA leather jacket and unmistakable sound of George Michael. It was 1987. Rob was 14 years old watching an inspirational performance of Faith on Top of the Pops. Little did he know it would be life-changing. Six years later, Rob appeared on national TV on Stars in Their Eyes. He made the live final and soon earned the title of the UK’s number one George Michael tribute artist which transported him onto the international stage. However, his greatest honour came when he was offered the dream performance of his life – working on behalf of George for Sony Music to promote the album 25 Live. In a 2014 interview, George was asked if he was ever mistaken for being somebody else, his reply was ‘I’m often mistaken for being Robert Lamberti, he is a George Michael lookalike.’ Few tribute artists capture George’s musical talent, charisma and passion as closely.”