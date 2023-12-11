Ropetackle launches new spring programme!

Ropetackle's latest pocket-sized brochure is out this week and the venue is delighted to showcase the highlights to the community of Adur and beyond. It may be small, but inside, there is a huge range of entertainment on offer, from January to May...read on for details.

With live music, comedy, theatre, films, family shows, talks and workshops, Ropetackle really does have something for everyone. It is proud to be a hub for community arts, high-quality, professional productions, and a warm and friendly place to visit.

As Nicky Thornton, marketing manager says: ""We are really looking forward to stellar performances from music masters Oysterband (13th & 14th Feb), Eliza Carthy (13 April), Show of Hands (6th April), Thea Gilmore (3rd Feb), Bonzo Bills (22nd March) and Mad Dog Mccrea (16th Feb), comedians Shaparak Khorsandi (27th Jan), Joe Thomas of The Inbetweeners (9th Feb), Hal Cruttenden (27th March), Paul Sinha from “The Chase” (29th March), The Funny Mummy (21st Feb) and David Eagle (23rd March), and some exquisite tributes along the way, including Fleetwood Bac (13th Feb), The Doors Alive (17th Feb), ELO Encounter (1st & 2nd Feb), Simply Us + Them (27th April), The Unravelling Wilburys (8th & 9th March) and Seriously Collins (2nd March.)

"We are delighted to welcome prolific trumpeter Chris Coull to the stage in a regular monthly jazz series, featuring a special guest or two. There’s blues, folk, Americana, swing, dance, soul, pop, and the wonderful Saidi Kanda with his “New Africa” vibes (30th March)

"Families - don’t miss the beautiful Can Bears Ski? – a play about a deaf child in a hearing world (28th Jan), the madcap Adventures of Captain Calamity (15th Feb), The Museum of Marvellous Things, where you get to make your very own puppet (3rd April), The Noise Next Door’s Adventure Academy where you can globe trot the world (5th April) and the magnificent Brick People – a glorious event for LEGO® lovers (11th April )

"Meanwhile, theatre-goers will love our range of plays, that include: Austen’s Women: Lady Susan, from the excellent Dyad Productions (23rd April) and The Haunting by Hugh Janes – a gripping adaptation of Dickens’ most haunting works (22nd Feb).

"We also look at the serious side of life: our Tackle the Issues series is back, kicking off with a panel discussion on Health, headed by Professor Malcolm Reed, Dean of the Brighton and Sussex Medical School, and a chance for the audience to ask questions and have their say. (18th Jan.)

"There are shows and films for toddlers, theatrical storytellers for all ages, talks and book launches, writing workshops, circus workshops, singing workshops, Saturday Sessions, matinée films and so much more. Take a look inside, check out our website or pop into the centre and have a coffee from the Rose Petal Café.

"We'd like to thank everyone as always for supporting our venue and can’t wait to see you soon!"