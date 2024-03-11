Royal British Legion Band hits the Roaring (19)20s

Royal British Legion band on Eastbourne bandstand

The enticing programme features Gershwin, a medley of 1920s dance hits and, moving through the 20th century, a tribute to Jule Styne - writer of musicals such as Gypsy, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Funny Girl.

There's something for Harry Potter and Sinatra fans too.

Musical DIrector Martin Bunce AGSM will be ensuring the evening goes with a swing; concertgoers may even be treated to a Turkey Trot demonstration if the mood takes him.

Prohibition never reached Bexhill happily, so the bar will be serving refreshments before the 8.00pm start and during the interval.