RuPaul’s Drag Race UKS2 at Brighton Centre - review

More than a year since the cast of season two of Drag Race UK hit our screens, the BAFTA-nominated show graced a packed-out Brighton Centre at the start of the bank holiday.

Hailed as one of the most successful seasons of the franchise in recent years, the charming cast of Drag Race UK season two have been touring a full production show since the start of February, visiting each corner of the UK.

Complete with an elaborate bright pink stage, four phenomenal dancers and of course, a stunning wardrobe of looks, the show – produced by Voss Events, World of Wonder and Cuffe & Taylor - did not disappoint.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK2 at Brighton Centre

Following the incredible success of the show since originally landing on the BBC in 2019, the franchise has only grown in popularity, reaching more audiences than ever before.

As expected, the cast delivered an exhilarating, entertaining and extravagant set; from live vocals to astounding choreography and jaw-dropping moments of exceptional performance talent.

After the season gripped the nation and carried us through one of the most tedious lockdowns, more than 12 months later, it was a joyous occasion to watch the thousands of fans flock into the Centre on a warm, and bustling bank holiday evening. Audience members came in their finest attire, complete with sequins, light-up dresses, sparkles and wigs as they filled up the auditorium ready for the highly anticipated set.

Act one saw fan favourites such as Tia Kofi and Asttina Mandella lead with a mix of live vocals and powerful lip-syncing, which then led to cabaret sensation and proud Brightonian Joe Black returning to the stage to perform a number which was as camp as it was polished.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK2 at Brighton Centre

It is no surprise that Black has such a strong fan base, especially in Brighton, and the warmth and gratitude radiated off them every second they were on stage.

An honourable mention must be given to Cherry Valentine, who received a thunderous applause for her mention of working as a mental health nurse throughout the pandemic.

Then performing a medley of songs while being carried in from a glamorous chaise-longue, she proved herself as one of the stars of the cast most ready for the spotlight.

Act two delivered an undeniably electrifying set of British drag at its finest, from some of the top five of the series. Self-proclaimed ‘Dundee babe’ Ellie Diamond performed a hysterical Cat in the Hat number in full cat-drag, bursting out of a box with dancers dressed as the rest of the cast of the film.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK2 at Brighton Centre

As the final three performers of the night closed out the show, it was here that we witnessed truly show-stopping drag, each unique and playing to their own strengths. Tayce, the lip-sync-assassin of the season, delivered a provocative number with razor sharp choreography from her dancers, captivating the audience with her sheer beauty.

Penultimately, drag superstar, model and non-binary icon Bimini Bon Boulash took to the stage in ten inch platform heels to perform a medley of garage-rock hits, including their own number God Save This Queen while hanging from a pole and landing in the splits to finish.

Unsurprisingly, this received the most outrageously loud reception of the evening, setting up for the winner of season two, Lawrence Chaney, to take the stage.

Performing a mix of Gaga, Dua Lipa, Bowie and with a brief digital interlude from season 4 favourite Victoria Scone, Lawrence closed out the show with the same campery and comedy which helped them win the season.

Finishing with a performance of all the lip-syncs from the season and one final group number, the audience of the Brighton Centre took to their feet and showered the cast with the admiration they deserved.

After everything this cast endured while filming the season throughout the pandemic in such difficult times - and the troubles of the world surrounding us today - this cast, show and tour celebrated the ‘other’, difference and uniqueness.

The environment at the show allowed all manner of people to come and celebrate their love of drag and gave a platform for these phenomenal artists to do what do they best – entertain the masses.