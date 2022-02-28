Russian State Opera name dropped ahead of Crawley and Eastbourne shows

Aida

In the light of the ongoing crisis in the Ukraine, the UK-registered Russian State Opera has distanced itself from Russia.

Promoters Amande Concerts have removed the brand-name Russian State Opera from all media and replaced it with Amande Concerts.

Their production of Aida heads to the Hawth, Crawley on Thursday, March 10 at 7.30pm.

They also bring Aida to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Tuesday, March 15, 7.30pm and Carmen to the venue on Wednesday, March 16, 7.30pm

The show is being promoted by Amande Concerts who issued the following statement to make clear their feelings on the current situation and to confirm there are absolutely no financial or any other connections between the company and the Russian State.

“In light of the current tragic situation in Ukraine, we would like to make clear a few facts and state our position.

“It goes without saying that we strongly condemn the violence in Ukraine. Arts and politics are not connected, these are innocent people who are being affected. They cannot alter any political situation; however, they do feel the effect of them!

“This production is brought to you by an English company Amande Concerts Ltd, registered in UK, who have worked with the best of the best performing arts organisations from Eastern Europe for over twenty years.

“Russian State Opera is a brand name established by a UK company, Amande Concerts. This brand acts as an umbrella for the presentation of artists of many different nationalities that have graduated from artistic institutions in Russia and countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union. We understand the potential for confusion this name causes, but there is no link between Amande Concerts to the Russian ‘state’ as a political entity.

“The Russian State Opera is a UK registered trademark that has been used in the same context as for example English National Ballet. The brand name only relates to the geographical location of the performing artists. Amande Concerts Ltd, does NOT receive any public or commercial money from Russian organisations. Amande Concerts has been self-sufficient WITHOUT any sponsoring support from ANY state or organisation, including Great Britain.

“Please also note that Amande Concerts brings ballet and opera productions from Eastern Europe, including Russia, which include various nationalities. We have in our casts, nationalities from all over the world including Russia, Belarus, Siberia, USA, Japan, France, Kazakhstan, Estonia, and of course, Ukraine. The latter individuals who are also currently on tour in the UK still have family members currently in Ukraine and of course, are even more affected by the current situation.

“Furthermore, I would like to state that the current opera theatre that is on tour in the UK, is based in the region of autonomous republic of Mari El, in northern, central part of Russia. This region has its own unique culture which is closely related to Finno-Hungarian roots. The opera theatre is its own entity and is part of the cultural ministry of Mari El republic.

“In light of the current situation, Amande Concerts, has removed the brand name Russian State Opera’ from all media, and replaced with Amande Concerts.”