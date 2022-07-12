Screening success for film made by Worthing children

Cast and crew with Nicolette outside The Dome

Spokeswoman Nicolette Alate, of BBV which helped produce the film, said; “The atmosphere was better than we could have dreamed of and the show has received praising reviews from the audience of school children, their teachers and parents.

“Cast and crew members were among the 120 pupils from West Park C E Primary School who walked to The Dome to watch the one-hour production that was mostly made by nine-13 year-olds.”

Dave Buckler, a class teacher at West Park, said; “The show was a great success.

" The children absolutely loved the experience.”

Andy Duck, one-to-one teacher at Davison CE High School for Girls, added: “We watched Prankenstein at The Dome with three students who took part in the production of the film.

" It was a fantastic opportunity for all three to see their creative efforts presented on a big screen, in a historic cinema setting, and to witness first hand the reaction of the audience to their work.

“The highlight was seeing the audience singing along to the original songs at the end.

" We’re grateful to BBV, The Dome Cinema and all the young people involved in the project for creating an outstanding educational event our students will remember for a long time to come.”

Parent Jenny Neville, who was at the screening, said her sons were proud to have taken part: “The film itself was brilliantly made, the outtakes and behind the scenes were loads of fun and Nicolette of BBV has a naturally relaxed way of working with the cast and crew, which made the process hugely enjoyable.”

Damian Jones, head of year 6 at West Park School, said; “Many children were intrigued by how it was filmed and edited. To see there is so much more to a filming project than the acting on screen would give plenty of children encouragement to get involved in projects like this in the future.”

Ten-year-old founder of BBV and writer of Prankenstein, Vilonu Alate, whose inspiration came from classwork she’d done on Mary Shelley’s book Frankenstein, said; “The messages in Frankenstein are really good.

" Prankenstein gives the same messages but in a way that’s relatable and funny for younger people and that isn’t going to scare them.”

Nicolette Alate, who led project said: “We crafted Prankenstein by combining the ideas and capabilities of children with and without additional needs. We kept fun at the forefront and kept an open mind about the result.

" I think that formula worked so we can hope to bring more creative experiences to more people in the future.