Seaford Museum and Heritage Society upcoming events
The objectives of the Society are to inform and educate the public in the history and heritage of the town of Seaford.
March 15, 7pm AGM with a talk by Kevin Gordon (members only).
March 29 to April 1st, Children’s Easter Egg Hunt in the Tower.
April 12, 7.30 pm, talk by Ray Sparks – Punch & Judy – 30 years on Eastbourne Beach.
May 10, 7.30 pm, talk by Rukshana Masters on The Treasures of St Petersburg.
June 21, 7:30pm, talk by Charlie Grimble – Images of Seaford.
July 19, 7:30pm,Chris Conil’s new film, Ale House, stories of Smuggling on the South Coast.
September 13, 7.30pm, talk by Geoffrey Mead – Brighton before the Pavilion.
October 11, 2.30pm Talk by Charlie Grimble – The Many Schools of Seaford.
November 8, 2.30pm, talk by Ian Gledhill on Pantomimes.
December 9, Christmas Quiz.
