The objectives of the Society are to inform and educate the public in the history and heritage of the town of Seaford.

March 15, 7pm AGM with a talk by Kevin Gordon (members only).

March 29 to April 1st, Children’s Easter Egg Hunt in the Tower.

April 12, 7.30 pm, talk by Ray Sparks – Punch & Judy – 30 years on Eastbourne Beach.

May 10, 7.30 pm, talk by Rukshana Masters on The Treasures of St Petersburg.

June 21, 7:30pm, talk by Charlie Grimble – Images of Seaford.

July 19, 7:30pm,Chris Conil’s new film, Ale House, stories of Smuggling on the South Coast.

September 13, 7.30pm, talk by Geoffrey Mead – Brighton before the Pavilion.

October 11, 2.30pm Talk by Charlie Grimble – The Many Schools of Seaford.

November 8, 2.30pm, talk by Ian Gledhill on Pantomimes.