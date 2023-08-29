On Saturday, August 26, Seahaven Pride returned to the Martello Fields in Seaford to celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

This years line up included the Actually Gay Men’s Chorus, Jamie Bland, Rising Stars, Elberace-Gay Elvis, Billie Gold, Ultimate Pink, Queenz, Earthquake Drummers, Amy G as Ariana Grande, Seahaven Pride Singers and Comedian- Robert White.

There was also face painting, spray art workshops by IamSOS, Inflatables, fairground rides, garden games, arts and crafts and circus skills. A day of fun for all the family!

According to the event organisers Paul Wylie and Molly Hoy: “Seahaven Pride started in 2021 within the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a one day festival to celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, raise awareness, educate, support, and promote inclusion and equality throughout the Peacehaven, Newhaven, Seaford and wider Lewes district to ensure everyone is free and feels safe to be themselves.”

Seahaven Pride event celebrates LGBTQ+ diversity. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

Seahaven Pride is inclusive. Linda Bacardi was on stage throughout the day BSL signing and there was a SEND area and therapy dogs from Canine Concern.

This year also saw the addition of an Arts Tent, exhibiting the Identity Project – Seahaven Edition by award wining photographer Chris Jepson, photography by Jack Lynn, bright, bold pop art by Brighton based Dave Pop Art, Street Art by Seaford based Magpie Art UK and some pieces by a young Newhaven artist, Harry Williams.

For more information got to www.Seahavenpride.com and to support the organisation go to their Crowdfunder page at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/SeahavenPride2023