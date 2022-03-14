Search begins for 2022 Sussex Young Musician

Catherine Kent

Spokeswoman Kate Kent said: “Over the past two years we have had to hold the competition online but now we are thrilled that we can hold the final live.

“Applications are now open and close at the end of April 2022.

“If you are aged 18-26 and studying music at school, college or conservatoire and intending to have a career in music but also have a Sussex connection, you should apply.”

The Coro Nuovo Sussex Young Musician of the Year Competition is intended to support young musicians aged 18-26 as they embark upon a professional career in music.

The competition winner will receive £1,000, the runner-up £500 and other finalists £250 each.

“The date of the final will be July 16 and it will be held at St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill.”

For entry details to the competition, visit www.coronuovo.org.uk.

“Last year it was all online and it was amazingly successful at a time of such difficulty for everyone when these young musicians couldn’t do public performances. I think it made it more meaningful that we were able to run it.”

And in fact last year’s success has influenced the format for this year: “We are doing a hybrid version. We’ve realised that the applicants prefer to apply online rather than have to make a long trawl for auditions. They are used to auditioning online now. That’s the way the world is and it just makes sense so we have kept the auditions online but the final will be live.

And I think when you do it that way you get more applications. And I think you get better standards.”

Another benefit is that it saves costs for the competition which would normally contribute to travel expenses: “Now it just makes sense for us to do it this way and it will be a fantastic final. For the last couple of years we’ve been hitting about 40 applicants. Before that we were getting probably about 20 so we have doubled it and we will be hoping for similar again this year. And it also means that we get good adjudicators. They can look at the performances online on their own terms.”

From the applicants, four will go through to the live final.

It’s all about remerging: “I do think that audiences are perhaps still a little bit iffy about coming out. That’s the big obstacle and we do have to be careful in what we spend because you just can’t guarantee an audience. It means that we’ve got to be cautious obviously and this feels the right way to do things.”

As for the musicians: “Everyone is increasing output if you like! Coro Nuovo have about 15 semi-pro performers in our ranks and they have started an offshoot of Coro Nuovo choir called Coro Voices.