See inside AudioActive Worthing – before and after

Rag 'n' Bone Man is 'paying it forward', helping other young people with their music in the hopes others will make it to the top like he has

Grassroots music charity AudioActive has worked across Sussex for more than 20 years, running free music projects. The new innovative venue in Worthing, which opened to the public on Saturday, combines live music events, a café and independent record store with studio space and offices for professional music artists, available to rent with access to a lounge and kitchen.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 11th April 2022, 11:59 am

The mac suite is already one of the busiest rooms, with projects already underway. This versatile space is fully equipped with equipment to help young people create, produce, record, mix and master their music.

The recording studio is soundproofed and ready for use by the young people at AudioActive, as well as being available to hire by local musicians. Two resident artist studios are available to rent by professional musicians, a key part of the community hub.

The practice rooms are still being worked on but once finished, they will be spaces where artists and bands can rehearse live sets or simply practise their craft. Office space is available to rent to creative businesses at a subsidised rate.

1.

AudioActive Worthing before and after - the former Dorothy Perkins store, left, and an artist's impression of the music venue

Photo: AudioActive

2.

An artist's impression of how AudioActive Worthing could like, if permission is granted for a new colourful frontage

Photo: AudioActive

3.

Working on the build, converting the old Dorothy Perkins shop into an innovative new music venue for Worthing

Photo: AudioActive

4.

Working on the build, converting the old Dorothy Perkins shop into an innovative new music venue for Worthing

Photo: AudioActive

