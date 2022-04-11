See inside AudioActive Worthing – before and after

The mac suite is already one of the busiest rooms, with projects already underway. This versatile space is fully equipped with equipment to help young people create, produce, record, mix and master their music.

The recording studio is soundproofed and ready for use by the young people at AudioActive, as well as being available to hire by local musicians. Two resident artist studios are available to rent by professional musicians, a key part of the community hub.

The practice rooms are still being worked on but once finished, they will be spaces where artists and bands can rehearse live sets or simply practise their craft. Office space is available to rent to creative businesses at a subsidised rate.

