Selsey Folk & Music Club enjoy festival fun

Selsey Folk & Music Club offer their next monthly session on Wednesday, October 18 at 7pm at The Selsey Club, Coxes Road, Selsey. The invitation is to sing, play, recite or just listen.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST
Selsey Folk & Music Club performers at the festival in the RAFA Club at BognorSelsey Folk & Music Club performers at the festival in the RAFA Club at Bognor
As spokesman Julian Lindsey Clark explains it comes after a significant event in September.

Selsey Folk & Music Club were invited again this year to arrange a Pop Up session at the Southdowns Music Festival in Bognor Regis on Saturday 23rd September. Our musicians and supporters turned up, expecting the usual smallish room with a few guest musicians popping in to take a turn, all very low key. But oh no! We were ushered into the RAFA Club and a large room with a stage, this year, to be faced with a lively, expectant crowd of 60 odd, vibrant, talented musicians and singers and people that just love listening to live music.

John Bradley was MC for this memorable session and skilfully managed to get on stage for a song or two. The time time went so quickly. The room vibrated to much audience participation and good humour. The music varied from folk to rock and soul to jazz. Something for everyone.”

    Julian thanked everyone for coming along “including a wonderfully supportive audience and said how welcome newcomers are to Selsey Folk & Music Club sessions and would always be made welcome to sing, play or just listen.

    “Sessions are always on the third Wednesday of the month, starting at 7pm in the Selsey Club, Coxes Road, Selsey. Just £3 each.”

