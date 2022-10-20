Sharing their vision for Bognor Regis town centre via an inspiring project

Part of the exhibition

The exhibition will feature photography developed by children and young people from Felpham Community College, Edward Bryant School and Sussex Clubs for Young People, who have been working with artist Lewis as part of the Our Town Bognor Regis project.

Our Town has seen a wide range of children and young people work with facilitator Lewis to bring to life their visions for the town centre. The project has been commissioned by national youth arts charity Artswork as part of the Arun Inspires programme, devised in partnership Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (BID), the Regis Centre and Arun District Council.

Arun Inspires programme manager Beccy East said: “The inspiration and opportunity that culture can offer children and young people drives Artswork and this event is all about local children and families sharing their creativity on the Place, exploring new ideas about the town centre and getting inspired by high quality local and international artists.”

Most Popular

Councillor Jacky Pendleton, chairman of the housing and wellbeing committee at Arun District Council, added: “I’m delighted to see this art exhibition getting underway. Working with professional artists has really inspired our students and I’d like to once again thank Artswork for the incredible work they do to empower young people through arts and culture. I would urge residents to come along to the exhibition at Pop! to see for themselves the talent these young people possess as they share their vision for Bognor Regis town centre via this inspiring project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pop! Space is a new space run by Bognor Regis BID to showcase local business and creativity. An art opening will take place on Friday, October 21, from 5.30pm-7pm, with speeches from 6pm.

Artswork has empowered children and young people through arts and culture for the last 30 years. A national voice celebrating the arts, creativity and cultural development for, with and by young people, it is committed to improving their life chances and making a difference.

A spokesman said: “At Artswork we strive to make the arts and creativity available to absolutely everyone. We aim to break through barriers and develop new ways for people to discover the success, empowerment and sheer joy that the arts and creativity can bring to classrooms, communities and careers.”