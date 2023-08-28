Sheku Kanneh-Mason leads Horsham Music Circle season

Sheku (pic by Ollie Ali)

Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “The truly gifted musicians were warmly applauded for their outstanding performances, culminating in a standing ovation from the whole audience at the closing concert. We now eagerly anticipate the 82nd season to come, which again will be presented in two series starting with three Autumn concerts.

“The concerts begin on T hursday, September 28 at 7pm in St Mary’s Church and we are thrilled to be opening the autumn series with star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason a nd virtuoso classical guitarist Plínio Fernandes. Sheku’s career and performances span the globe with a mission to make music accessible to all. Highlights of his 23-24 season include the Last Night of the Proms and extensive recital tours and performances with the world’s major orchestras. He is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music and received the MBE in 2020. Plínio is a Brazilian guitarist from São Paulo who takes his inspiration from a long line of greats, the guitar being central to the Brazilian folk tradition. Now his six years at the Royal Academy of Music have opened up a whole world of Western classical music to his repertoire. He has recently signed to Decca Gold Records. He studied privately in Sao Paulo before gaining a full scholarship to the International Campos do Jordao. Sheku and Plínio will be performing a programme of solos and duos from Bach, including the D minor Cello Suite, to Brouwer and Villa-Lobos.

“On Saturday, October 21 at 7pm in the Causeway Barn we present Musique de Chambre. Our performers are headed up by local musician Luca Imperiale, who is studying at the Royal College of Music and comes with fellow students to present a Baroque evening. An enthusiast for historical performance, Luca studies recorder and period clarinet at the College. From Alexandretta, Turkey, Ozgur Kaya, viola da gamba, joined the Bilkent University Music Faculty in 2017 followed by cello studies at the Yehudi Menuhin School and since 2021 at the Royal College of Music. Apolline Khou is a French harpsichordist and pianist who recently graduated from the Royal College of Music as the Carne Junior Fellow 2022/23.”

“Saturday, November 25 at 7pm in St Mary’s Church offers a very different concert experience when we invite you to an entertaining and inspirational evening of invention. Come and be intrigued and wowed by Harry the Piano, one of the world’s most gifted improvising pianists. His show was born in Horsham but his extraordinary talent has taken him worldwide”