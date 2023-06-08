Sheku Kanneh-Mason performs in Horsham this autumn

Horsham Music Circle is thrilled to announce that the star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason joined by the virtuoso classical guitarist Plinio Fernandes will appear to open the Circle’s 2023/24 Season on September 28 at St Mary’s Parish Church, Horsham at 7pm.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason performs for Horsham Music Circle in September

Sheku’s career and performances span the globe with a mission to make music accessible to all. Highlights of his 23/24 season include the Last Night of the Proms with the BBC Symphony and extensive recital tours and performances with the world’s major orchestras. He is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music and received the MBE in 2020. Plinio is a Brazilian guitarist from São Paulo who takes his inspiration from a long line of greats, the guitar being central to the Brazilian folk tradition. Now his six years at the Royal Academy of Music have opened up a whole world of Western Classical Music to his repertoire. He has recently signed to Decca Gold Records. For this concert Sheku and Plinio collaborate in a programme of solos and duos from Bach to Brouwer and Villa-Lobos.

We are delighted that for this concert the Music Circle is working in association with both the Lioyangalani Trust and St Mary’s South Aisle Project to raise funds for all three groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham Music Circle is now in its 82nd year of presenting a series of annual concerts. It has hosted numerous world famous cellists from Jacqueline du Pré to Julian Lloyd Webber and looks forward to adding Sheku’s name to the list. Other prestigious artists who have appeared for the Circle have been Jack Brymer, Peter Donohoe, Evelyn Glennie, Steven Osborne, Emma Johnson, Radu Lupu, Benjamin Grosvenor, Dame Felicity Lott, the Kanneh-Masons and Jess Gillam to name but a few. The concerts are open to all with a reduced price series for those on our supporters list.

Most Popular

Plinio Fernandes performs with Sheku Kanneh-Mason in September

Loiyangalani is situated on the south-eastern shore of Lake Turkana in North West Kenya about 500 miles from Nairobi. Although there is fresh water that comes from underground springs in the nearby mountains there is little else in the volcanic landscape. The Loiyangalani Trust is doing incredibly important work to improve the lives of the people living in this remote area of Kenya. With limited access to resources, education is especially vital in helping children and families break the cycle of poverty. By investing in education, the Loiyangalani Trust is investing in the people of this community and helping to create a more sustainable and prosperous future.

For centuries St Mary’s church has been close to the centre of Horsham’s cultural and spiritual life. The South Aisle project has been planned for many years and is now reaching fruition. In this part of the church, it is intended to remove the pews and their platforms, install underfloor heating and provide new limestone flooring. The modified South Aisle will enable a flexible, open area to be created: where all can serve refreshments and socialise after concerts and services; for smaller mid- week services; to safely park buggies and mobility scooters; to provide exhibition space, as well as facilitating level access.