Sherlock Holmes classic hits the Eastbourne stage

A spokesman said: “This thrilling final Sherlock Holmes novel has been inspiringly adapted to the stage, a gripping world premiere packed full of mystery and adventure, combining original music, stylish theatricality and magical storytelling which fans of Blackeyed Theatre (The Sign Of Four, Frankenstein and Teechers) have come to expect – and for those who’ve yet to experience one of their shows a true theatrical treat awaits! A mysterious, coded message is received warning of imminent danger, drawing Sherlock Holmes and the faithful Dr Watson into a tale of intrigue and murder stretching from Baker Street to an ancient manor house and the bleak Pennsylvanian Vermissa Valley. Faced with a trail of bewildering clues, Holmes begins to unearth a darker, wider web of corruption, a secret society and the sinister work of Professor Moriarty.”

Adapted by Nick Lane and with original music composed by Tristan Parkes, The Valley of Fear sees Luke Barton (One Man, Two Guvnors, Misterman) and Joseph Derrington (The Importance of Being Earnest, Animal Farm), who played Holmes and Watson respectively in The Sign Of Four, reprise their critically-acclaimed roles as the iconic duo.

Writer/director Nick Lane said: “Of all Holmes' canon, The Valley of Fear isn't a story I've ever seen brought to the stage – possibly because it's two tales in one, almost, part of it taking place in England, another part in the US. It was a challenge, but an exciting one.”

Artistic director Adrian McDougall added: “Blackeyed Theatre is one of the UK's leading touring theatre companies, with more than 12 years experience of bringing exciting, high-quality work to over a hundred towns and cities across the UK. My belief is that theatre can and should be sustainable, both commercially and artistically. There are two common misconceptions in the world of theatre: firstly that work that's commercially successful can't be ground-breaking, unconventional or brave; and conversely that work that is ground-breaking, unconventional or brave can't also be commercially successful, even self-funding. My belief is that theatre can and should be sustainable, both commercially and artistically. What that means in practice is performing work that people want to see in ways that can still surprise, provoke and inspire. For me and the incredibly talented artists who contribute to what we do, that means remembering what it is to be an artist, what it is to create and not being dependent on public money to do so.”