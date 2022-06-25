Shoreham show for Melvyn Biddulph

Melvyn Biddulph

The exhibition is subtitled “there’s life in the old dog yet…” which comprises his last four years of unseen paintings.

Rochdale-born Melvyn studied painting at Saint Martin’s School of Art in the late 1960s when the college was gaining a reputation for its radical visual art practice. His tutors included abstract painter Gillian Ayres, a senior lecturer, and Sir Anthony Caro, sculptor.

A spokesman said: “Melvyn’s work is inspired by his life experiences. He is his own person, with a unique approach and is not influenced by passing trends or movements, thus retaining freedom from commercial demands. This exhibition promises to be exciting and thought-provoking and will cater for a wide variety of tastes.”

The exhibition runs until July 9 every day.

Melvyn said: “I think I must have been about 12 when the new art teacher joined the school.

"Miss Wiggins' hair was blonde, in a beehive style. She wore mini skirts, sometimes with tassels. She would arrive at the school on her cobalt blue Vespa in hairnet and rollers.

"I think she was the best thing to ever happen to me.

"She told me I could draw. Got me to go to Saturday morning classes and encouraged me to join the Rochdale College of Art when I left school just before my 15th birthday.