Showtime: an evening of immersive burlesque hosted by Cowdray Park Polo Club

Cowdray Park Polo Club are delighted to announce their inaugural immersive burlesque evening, Showtime.

Hosted and produced by the divine Dawn Gracie, Showtime brings together celebrated artists Miss Jolie Papillon, the Gin House Burlesque, Demi-Noir and more for one night only. The event will be hosted by Cowdray Park Polo Club at the famous Lawns Grounds in Midhurst on Friday 19th July 2024.

Dawn Gracie is your host for the evening, celebrated entertainer and producer of vintage events and cabaret across the South. Bringing high glamour and quick wit, Dawn will take guests on a journey into the world of burlesque with performances by renowned artists the Gin House Burlesque and many more. Bringing the glamour of the ‘Golden Age’ to Cowdray, guests will be drawn into a world of swing, cabaret and classic burlesque as they sip on cocktails from master mixologists.

“I am delighted to be producing a jaw dropping evening of high-class entertainment for the Cowdray Park Polo Club this year. I have hand-picked the most exquisite performers for this spectacular event and you can expect to see some of the finest show girls on the scene who have performed all around the world. Coupled with one of the most sought-after vintage DJs the country has to offer, and myself intertwining the acts all evening, you will leave feeling like you’ve just witnessed something very special. Prepare for showtime!”, says host and producer Dawn Gracie.

Dress to impress, as these world-class artists entertain you with the art of classic burlesque. Revel in the tongue in cheek humour of your host, Dawn Gracie, famous for hosting her 50’s and 60’s inspired vintage workshops and events across West Sussex and Hampshire. Tickets are limited. Visit Cowdray Park Polo Club to secure tickets.

About Showtime

Age restricted event 18+

Tickets £35 from cowdraypolo.co.uk

Friday 19th July from 5:30pm