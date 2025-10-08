Simply Red celebrates 40 years in music with epic gig in Sussex

Some of my most vivid memories of being a kid in the 1908s are of driving around listening to music in the car with my dad.

And one of the bands that was most frequently on the playlist was Simply Red.

Mick Hucknall’s soulful rasp was the soundtrack to my childhood – and so it was thrilling to learn Simply Red would be stopping off in Sussex as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

It’s been a long two-years (yep, you read that right TWO YEARS) since tickets went on sale, but wow, from the very first note as he opened last night’s Brighton Centre gig it was crystal clear it was worth the wait .

Simply Red played at the Brighton Centre on October 7, 2025

The decades have not dulled his vocal chords one bit, and if anything, he sounded better than ever.

Even an inflammation in his throat and eyes, the taking of medication for which delayed the concert’s start, couldn’t stop him from belting out tracks from across the decades.

I was incredibly lucky to be able to take my parents with me, and as we sat there, singing along to hits from the 80s, 90s and beyond, it struck me that Simply Red are pretty unique in their ability to bridge the generational gap.

There was a young teenage girl, her mum, and grandmother sitting in front of us, who all sang to the tracks together with equal gusto.

He might be 65 now, but Hucknall can clearly still pull in new fans.

It’s hard to pick a favourite song. So many memories flooded through my brain as hit after hit was played. And I doubt I’m alone in feeling like these classics hold a super special place in my heart.

Hearing them sung live was a real ‘pinch me’ moment. Little primary school kid Katherine would have a hard time fathoming that 35+ years later she’d still be sat side-by-side with her parents, singing those very same songs.

I adored hearing If You Don't Know Me by Now (Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes cover); For Your Babies; Stars; Money's Too Tight (To Mention) (The Valentine Brothers cover); Fairground; Something Got Me Started and Holding Back the Years.

I was flooded with nostalgia for a time before mobile phones, before laptops, before wifi and just being a kid in the car with my parents again.

The power of Hucknall’s voice is still so strong that if I closed my eyes I could almost be back there.

It was the best of nights, and proof that some things really do get better with age.

For more details about upcoming gigs at the Brighton Centre, see https://brightoncentre.co.uk/