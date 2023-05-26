Sir Tom Jones confirmed for a summer date in Brighton

The brand-new Brighton Valley Festival Series has announced its 2023 line-up in full – including Sir Tom Jones on July 5. Also coming up are N-Dubz on July 7; Paolo Nutini on July 8; and Nile Rodgers & Chic on July 9.

Spokesman Alex Sutton said: “International icons, musical superstars, unmissable acts all make up the incredible line-up, with mega special guests in tow, for the festival series coming to Stanmer Park across four dates this July. Get your tickets now, with limited tickets from £35 at www.brighton-valley-series.co.uk.

“International icon, the one and only Sir Tom Jones joins this summer’s brand-new series on July 5. Continuing to sustain his popularity around the world, Tom Jones captivates audiences with his timeless discography of hit songs and enduring talent and charisma.

"With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling over 100 million records and continuing as an esteemed and influential figure in the music industry. This July, he’s set to deliver a truly unforgettable show in the height of Brighton summertime.

“Last year, N-Dubz fans were treated to news of the band’s hotly anticipated comeback. Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa went on to drop a brand-new track, Charmer, along with a string of live arena tour dates which sold out rapidly thanks to huge demand. This summer, they’ll be at the Brighton Valley Festival Series on July 7 for the hottest ticket in town. The London trio rose to stardom in the noughties with hits including number one Ouch and Papa Can You Hear Me.

“On July 8, one of British music’s biggest success stories, Paolo Nutini will be headlining the Brighton Valley Festival Series.

“Last year, Paolo released Last Night In The Bittersweet, his fourth album and third consecutive number one studio album featuring tracks Lose It, Through The Echoes, Radio, Shine A Light and Petrified In Love, following a series of major headline shows in 2022 including two sold-out shows at the historic Alexandra Palace and a record breaking run of five sold-out shows at The Hydro in Glasgow.

“Get ready to celebrate good times on July 9 as musical legend Nile Rodgers & CHIC put on an all-day party and celebration of disco with an unmissable line-up including Roisin Murphy, Horse Meat Disco, Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy’ and more.

Multiple Grammy-winning composer, producer, arranger and guitarist Nile Rodgers is a musical legend, constantly traversing new musical terrain and successfully expanding the boundaries of popular music. As the co-founder of CHIC and the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like Le Freak.

“Brighton Valley Festival Series is a new series of summer concerts based in Stanmer Park, Brighton near the Amex Stadium. The stunning venue surrounded by beautiful hills and woodland will play host to some of the biggest names in pop, rock, dance and everything in between."