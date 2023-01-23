Instead of returning to its usual site near the seafront at The Regis Centre Car Park, the rink has relocated to the London Road Car Park outside Hotham Park this year.
The ice rink will be open from 10am to 9pm until January 8 and features dodgems, a bar selling alcoholic drinks, and a range of food stalls selling hot food and sweet treats and a new addition of a g-force ride.
Speaking at the grand opening that coincided with Hotham Park’s Festival of Lights; Arun District Council Vice Chair Alison Cooper said: “The cold ice rink is always a popular attraction over the festive period and we’re delighted that we can once again bring it to Bognor Regis. We’ve had a slight change of venue this year but I’m sure you’ll agree it’s allowed Coles to bring a wider range of attractions to the event.”