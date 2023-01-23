Bognor’s famous ice rink has moved to Hotham Park, and co-organiser James Cole believes the change will benefit everyone involved.

Instead of returning to its usual site near the seafront at The Regis Centre Car Park, the rink has relocated to the London Road Car Park outside Hotham Park this year.

The ice rink will be open from 10am to 9pm until January 8 and features dodgems, a bar selling alcoholic drinks, and a range of food stalls selling hot food and sweet treats and a new addition of a g-force ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad